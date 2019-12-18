Frank BLANCHARD

Celebration of Life
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Karori Main Crematorium Chapel
Rosehaugh Ave
Karori
BLANCHARD,
Frank Alexander:
Passed away peacefully at Mary Potter Hospice on Sunday 15th December 2019. Loved brother of Carl, Rodney and Lance. Loved father of Kane and stepfather of Michael, Helen and Aaron. Loved grandfather of Nell. Loved and missed by family and friends. Messages to the Blanchard family may be posted c/- PO Box 7123, Wellington 6242. A celebration of Frank's life will be held at the Karori Main Crematorium Chapel, Rosehaugh Ave, Karori, on Thursday 19th December, at 11.00am, thereafter private cremation.

Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 18, 2019
