PENDER, Francis Joseph
(Frank/Irish5):
Passed away 19th June 2020, at home, aged 77 years. Beloved son of the late Francis and Esther (Dublin), brother of Raymond, Peter and Paul (all of Dublin), loving husband of the late Sharon, and father of Bryce (Wellington), and Keely (Auckland). Special thanks to the Mary Potter Hospice staff. No service will be held as per Frank's request. In lieu of flowers donations in Frank's name to Mary Potter Hospice.
Published in Dominion Post from June 20 to June 22, 2020