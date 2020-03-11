PAILTHORPE,
Francis Albert (Frank):
Formerly of Wellington. Peacefully at Wellington Hospital on Thursday 5 March 2020. Aged 90 years. Dearly loved husband of 65 years to Leonie. Loved father and father-in-law of Marcia & Paul, Donna & Chris, Linda, and Sonja & Ron. Loved 'Papa' of Amos and Vanessa; Tom, Olly and Adrian; David; and Sarah and Morgan. Great 'Papa' of Henry, William and Frankie. In accordance with Frank's wishes, a private cremation has taken place. Messages to "The Pailthorpe Family" PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 11, 2020