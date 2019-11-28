KITTOW,
Francis Anthony (Tony):
Peacefully surrounded by love on November 26, 2019. Loved husband of the late Nancy; and the late Mary. Treasured Dad of Sam, Elizabeth (deceased), and George; Anthony and Hamish. Proud Grandad and Papa of Phillip, Haven, Bailey, Imani, Jaylah, Colton, and great-grandad of Thea (Elizabeth). A valued friend to many. Staunch supporter of the brewing industry, passionate game and bird enthusiast, proud and hardworking haymaker and machinery owner. Tony is lying at his home, Tukuwaru Farm, 466 Pourerere Road, Waipawa, where his service will be held tomorrow, Friday, November 29th at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. Our sincerest thanks to Rosie and the team at Mt Herbert House for their loving care and compassion.
C.H.B. Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 28, 2019