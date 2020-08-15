DIVER,
Francis James (Frank):
Peacefully at Te Omanga Hospice, Lower Hutt, on Sunday 9 August 2020, with family by his side. Beloved husband of Elaine. Loved father and father-in-law of Darren and Sharon, Donna and Garth, Mary and Shaun. Grandad of Casey, Jonathon, Logan, Travis, Courteney, Kelly, Jynaiah and Dallas. Loved brother of Zelda, Lyn and Brian. Special thanks to the staff of Te Omanga Hospice for their care and support of Frank. Messages to the 'Diver Family' may be left in Frank's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 44176, Lower Hutt 5040. A private service has been held.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 15, 2020