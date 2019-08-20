BOWDEN,
Francis Edward (Frank):
On 19 August 2019. Aged 86. Dearly loved husband of Betty. Loved and respected father and father-in-law of Ann, Lorraine (deceased), Colin and Karen, Julie (deceased). Much loved Grandfather of Dewayne, Ricky, Amanda and Mel, and Great-Grandfather of Billie and Beauden, Jayden. Special thanks to the staff of Rita Angus for their care and support of Frank over the past month. In lieu of flowers donations to the Multiple Sclerosis Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Bowden family may be left in Frank's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A service to celebrate the life of Frank will be held at the Cockburn Street Chapel, cnr Cockburn St & Onepu Rd, Kilbirnie, on Friday 23rd August 2019, at 2.00pm, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019