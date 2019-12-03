BEGG, Francis John

(Beggy, Beau):

4 July 1954 -

27 November 2019

Francis passed away peacefully at Eldon Lodge last Wednesday with Liz by his side after a long period of ill-health. Beloved best friend and partner in life of Liz Stretton, stepfather to Sandra and Amy, Clare and Richard, and Robert, and loving Grandad Francis of Isla and Grace. Loved son of the late Bill and Liz (Mary) Begg, loved brother of Caro Begg, Uncle of Harry and Bella, and Grand-Uncle of Phoebe and Albert.

He was my North, my South, my East and West,

My working week and my Sunday rest.

At Francis' request a private cremation has been held. However, there will be a gathering at the Paekakariki Bowling Club on 7 December at 4.00pm for his friends and family to raise a glass and share stories of old times. If you have any old photos we might enjoy please bring them along. Special thanks to the lovely staff at Eldon Lodge who have looked after Francis, with care and respect, for the past two years.





