Frances MCGRATH

Guest Book
  •  
    - Julia McGrath
  • "Rest in peace Aunty Fran. Fly high with the angels. I will..."
    - Julia McGrath
  • "Farewell Fran. I've many fond memories of you, from YCW..."
    - Patricia Kirk
Service Information
Harbour City Funeral Home Ltd
56 Onepu Rd
Wellington, Wellington
043878301
Service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
11:00 a.m.
The Pines
50 The Esplanade
Houghton Bay
View Map
Death Notice

McGRATH,
Frances Margaret (Fran):
MBChB
Born Timaru 16 December 1954. Died at Wellington Hospital on 4 November 2019. Partner and best friend of Edwin Daniel. Loved daughter of Con and Marie McGrath and loved youngest sister of Cathy, Phil, Patricia, Maryann, Terry, Pauline and Mick. A loving aunt to all her nieces and nephews. Fran was a relentless and generous friend to many, a highly respected medical colleague, a champion for public health and a passionate social justice and equity warrior. A service to honour Fran's life will be held at The Pines, 50 The Esplanade, Houghton Bay, Wellington, on Monday 11 November at 11.00am. A private cremation will follow. Messages for Edwin and family and whânau via Harbour City Funeral Home, PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie, Wellington 6241, or email [email protected] For further information contact Harbour City Funeral Home (04) 387-8301.
Published in Dominion Post from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.