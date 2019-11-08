McGRATH,
Frances Margaret (Fran):
MBChB
Born Timaru 16 December 1954. Died at Wellington Hospital on 4 November 2019. Partner and best friend of Edwin Daniel. Loved daughter of Con and Marie McGrath and loved youngest sister of Cathy, Phil, Patricia, Maryann, Terry, Pauline and Mick. A loving aunt to all her nieces and nephews. Fran was a relentless and generous friend to many, a highly respected medical colleague, a champion for public health and a passionate social justice and equity warrior. A service to honour Fran's life will be held at The Pines, 50 The Esplanade, Houghton Bay, Wellington, on Monday 11 November at 11.00am. A private cremation will follow. Messages for Edwin and family and whânau via Harbour City Funeral Home, PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie, Wellington 6241, or email [email protected] For further information contact Harbour City Funeral Home (04) 387-8301.
