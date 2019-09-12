GODBER, Frances Isabel:
On Tuesday 10 September 2019, peacefully at Parkwood Lodge, in her 98th year. Dearly loved wife of the late John. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Peter (dec), Eric & Mary, Lynda & Kevin, Sue & Keith Heginbotham. Loved by her granddaughters, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Marie & Graeme. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance, Private Bag 14902, Panmure, Auckland 1741, would be appreciated. A gathering to celebrate Frances' life will be held at Cedarwood on Monday 16 September at 10.00am.
