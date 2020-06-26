DIENES, Frances
Armstrong (née Cliff):
Adored wife of the late Julius Joseph Eugene Dienes, beloved mother of Katherine Frances Maria Dienes-Williams, mother-in-law of Patrick Dienes-Williams & grandmother of Hannah Katherine Mary Dienes-Williams. Died in Royal Surrey County Hospital, Guildford, United Kingdom, on Tuesday 16 June 2020. Funeral service will take place on Monday 6 July at 8.45 p.m. NZ time and will be live streamed at www.wesleymedia.co.ukwebcast -view Login/Order ID: 37616 Password: ttkwwere Donations can be made to Grace www.grace-charity.org.uk
Published in Dominion Post on June 26, 2020