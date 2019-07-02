BLOMFIELD,
Frances Kennett
(Frankie) (nee Gill):
Frankie passed away peacefully on 29th June 2019 at St Andrews Hospital aged 100. Loving wife of Max, mother and mother-in-law to Gill and Catherine, Lynn, Tim and Barbara. Grandmother to Naomi and Anthony, Katrina, Joshua and Natalie, Craig and Cara. Great-Grandmother to Murphy, Grayson and Sofia. Frankie served an extensive career as a school dental nurse and then a dental tutor sister. No flowers by request of the family. A service will be held at Morrison's Funeral Home, 79 Line Road, Glen Innes at 2.30pm, Thursday 4th July 2019.
Wm Morrison
Funeral Directors Ltd
09 8360029
Published in Dominion Post on July 2, 2019