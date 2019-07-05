MAYNARD,
Foster Keith (Keith):
Reg. No. 25684, LBdr, 4th Field Regiment, WW2. Peacefully at Kenepuru Hospital on 3 July 2019, in his 103rd year. Dearly loved husband of Margaret. Beloved father of the late Stephanie Burns, of Beth Steele (and father-in-law of Andrew), and stepson Matthew Keith. Loved grandpa of Rebeckh Burns, Lexie and Carter Steele, and great-grandpa of William and Emilia van der Fluit. Dearly loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service or posted to PO Box 601, Wellington 6140. A service for Keith will be held in Gee & Hickton's Guardian Chapel, 6 Norrie Street, Porirua, on Monday 8 July, at 2.00pm.
Gee & Hickton - Porirua
www.geeandhickton.co.nz
Tel. (04) 2375332 FDANZ
Published in Dominion Post from July 5 to July 6, 2019