Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Foster MAYNARD. View Sign Death Notice



Foster Keith (Keith):

Reg. No. 25684, LBdr, 4th Field Regiment, WW2. Peacefully at Kenepuru Hospital on 3 July 2019, in his 103rd year. Dearly loved husband of Margaret. Beloved father of the late Stephanie Burns, of Beth Steele (and father-in-law of Andrew), and stepson Matthew Keith. Loved grandpa of Rebeckh Burns, Lexie and Carter Steele, and great-grandpa of William and Emilia van der Fluit. Dearly loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service or posted to PO Box 601, Wellington 6140. A service for Keith will be held in Gee & Hickton's Guardian Chapel, 6 Norrie Street, Porirua, on Monday 8 July, at 2.00pm.

Gee & Hickton - Porirua

www.geeandhickton.co.nz

Tel. (04) 2375332 FDANZ



MAYNARD,Foster Keith (Keith):Reg. No. 25684, LBdr, 4th Field Regiment, WW2. Peacefully at Kenepuru Hospital on 3 July 2019, in his 103rd year. Dearly loved husband of Margaret. Beloved father of the late Stephanie Burns, of Beth Steele (and father-in-law of Andrew), and stepson Matthew Keith. Loved grandpa of Rebeckh Burns, Lexie and Carter Steele, and great-grandpa of William and Emilia van der Fluit. Dearly loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service or posted to PO Box 601, Wellington 6140. A service for Keith will be held in Gee & Hickton's Guardian Chapel, 6 Norrie Street, Porirua, on Monday 8 July, at 2.00pm.Gee & Hickton - PoriruaTel. (04) 2375332 FDANZ Published in Dominion Post from July 5 to July 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Dominion Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers