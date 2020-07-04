AMANONO, Folasia Iakopo:
Sunrise 10.3.1941 –
Sunset 21.6.2020
At Ipswich Hospital, Queensland, Australia, aged 79 years. Dearly loved husband to the late Tuitofa. Much loved father and father-in-law to Matthew (QLD), Rowena and Hamish (QLD), Sally and Mailei Apelu (Porirua). Loved grandfather to Evangeline, Indy; Iite, Leuta, and So'afa. A funeral service will be held at Pacific Islanders Presbyterian Church (PIPC), Corner of Daniel and Constable Streets, Newtown, on Monday, 6 July, commencing at 11.00am. Thereafter to the Whenua Tapu Cemetery, Airlie Road, Pukerua Bay.
