WARD,

Florence Louisa (Florrie):

Of Paekakariki. On Thursday, 19 March 2020, peacefully at Sevenoaks, Paraparaumu. Aged 103 years. Loved wife of the late Russell. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Ronda & Mick, Ross & Mallee, Neville & Jan, and Claire & Neville. Beloved Nana of Cherie, Tony, Jenny, David, Rebecca, Darren, Ross, Paul, Evan, Caleb, and all her great-grandchildren. Loved twin of the late Pearl, and much loved aunt and great-aunt of Robyn, John and all the families.

Florrie's family are conscious of the risks associated with large gatherings at this time, and will therefore hold a memorial service around this time next year. Family and close friends are invited to attend Florrie's funeral service, which will be held at Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Chapel, 9–11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, at 1.00pm on Wednesday, 25 March, followed by interment with Russell at Paraparaumu Cemetery.

