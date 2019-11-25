HUNTER, Florence Hewitt
(Florrie, nee Brand):
Peacefully on Sunday 24 November 2019, at Metlifecare Coastal Villas Care Facility. Aged 95 years. Loved wife of the late James (Jim). Loved aunt of Bruce & Lyndsey, Graeme & Leta, Murray (dec) & Vicky, Stuart & Sue, and the late Lynelle. A service for Florrie will be held in the Kapiti Crematorium Chapel (in the grounds of Awa Tapu Cemetery), 133 Valley Road, Paraparaumu tomorrow, Tuesday 26 November 2019 at 1.00pm. Thank you to nurses and staff at the Care Facility.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 25, 2019