Service Information
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Ltd
9-11 Hinemoa St
Paraparaumu , Wellington
042985168
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
1:00 p.m.
Kapiti Crematorium Chapel
133 Valley Road
Paraparaumu
HUNTER, Florence Hewitt
(Florrie, nee Brand):
Peacefully on Sunday 24 November 2019, at Metlifecare Coastal Villas Care Facility. Aged 95 years. Loved wife of the late James (Jim). Loved aunt of Bruce & Lyndsey, Graeme & Leta, Murray (dec) & Vicky, Stuart & Sue, and the late Lynelle. A service for Florrie will be held in the Kapiti Crematorium Chapel (in the grounds of Awa Tapu Cemetery), 133 Valley Road, Paraparaumu tomorrow, Tuesday 26 November 2019 at 1.00pm. Thank you to nurses and staff at the Care Facility.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ 04 2985168
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 25, 2019
