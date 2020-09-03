HAMILTON, Florence (Flo)
(nee Waites):
On 1st September 2020 peacefully at home, aged 85 years. Much loved best friend and wife of Jack Hamilton (deceased). She will be deeply missed by Lynn & Chris, Martin & Janine, Andrew & Leonie and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Forever in our hearts.
Special thanks to Dr Derek Ngieng from Broadway Health and the staff of Wellington Hospital for their care and support of Florence. In lieu of flowers donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be donated online at: https://www.wfa.org.nz/ Messages to 'the Hamilton family' may be left in Florence's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie, Wellington 6241. A service to celebrate the life of Flo will be held at the Cockburn Street Chapel, cnr Cockburn St & Onepu Rd, Kilbirnie, on Tuesday 8th September at 11.00am, thereafter a private burial.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 3, 2020