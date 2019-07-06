CUNNINGHAM,
Florence Pearl (Pearl):
Late of Eastbourne on 4th July 2019, at Cashmere Home, Wellington, aged 92 years. Beloved wife of the late John. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Margaret & Mike (England), David & Annie, James & Carly. Proud grandma of Koren & Aidan; Emma, Harry, Sophie, Charlie & Sam; Andrew & Gemma. Loved sister and sister-in-law of the late Douglas & Dawn (Australia). Loved by all her nieces, nephews and cousins from New Zealand and Australia. Special thanks to the staff of Cashmere Home for their loving care. A service to celebrate Pearl's life will be held at St Ronan's Church, 234 Muritai Road, Eastbourne, on Friday, 12th July 2019, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. Garden flowers welcome at the service. Messages to 68 Manly Street, Paraparaumu or at www.tributes.co.nz.
Published in Dominion Post on July 6, 2019