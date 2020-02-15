CRANSWICK,
Florence Alie 'Doreen':
On Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Summerset in the Vines, aged 97 years. Beloved wife of the late Tom. Deeply loved mother and mother-in-law of Murray and Kirsty, Rod and Belinda, Phil and Andrea, Rick and Sally. Cherished Gran to Nicky and Johnny, Georgie, Tom and the late Willy, Jeremy and Andrew, Michael, Sophia and George, and her 11 great-grandchildren. A Service for Doreen will be held at Crestwood, 615 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 2.00pm. Messages to the Cranswick family can be sent to PO Box 8424, Havelock North.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 15, 2020