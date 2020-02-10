BELL,
Florence Winifred (Win):
Formerly Grimstone – of Tawa. Peacefully on 7 February 2020, surrounded by family, aged 102 years. Much loved wife of Gerry and Hugh ('Ding'), both deceased. Dearly loved mother of Howard (deceased), Sue Ellis and Jo Natta; treasured grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. Messages for 'The Family of Win Bell' may be sent c/- PO Box 50-347, Porirua 5240. A celebration of Win's long life will be held in the Whenua Tapu Crematorium Chapel, Airlie Road, Pukerua Bay on Wednesday 12 February 2020 at 11.00am.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 10, 2020