Service Information Abraham's Funeral Home 366-374 Devon St East New Plymouth , Taranaki (080)-014-1568 Death Notice



Fletcher Maxwell John:

Much loved son of Marni and Alistair Stevenson, and loved and adored brother of Bronte, Romy and Lauchlan. Died aged 17 years. Our beautiful, most perfect SONshine passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of

31 July 2019, as he listened to his 'Janey' sing to him. He whistled his final tune in reply, and fell into a beautiful sleep. Our love for our precious, courageous son will be everlasting. Our thanks to the Dr Geoff Aitken, Dr Andrew Aitken, Dr John Doran, Dr Kirsten Funicane and the amazing nursing staff who have tended to our boy in Starship, Taranaki Base Hospital and more recently in Wellington Hospital, over the last 17 years. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to HeartKids, PO Box 108034, Symonds Street, Auckland. We invite friends and family to celebrate Fletcher's life with us in his hometown of New Plymouth at W. Abraham's Funeral Home, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Tuesday, 6 August 2019, at 2.00pm.







Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 3, 2019

