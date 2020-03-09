Guest Book View Sign Service Information Gee & Hickton Funeral directors 1 Cornwall Street Wellington , Wellington 045663103 Death Notice



Fiona Margaret Carlyle:

On March 7, 2020, peacefully at Malvina Major, Wellington, with loved family present, aged 58 years. Fiona is at rest after a long and difficult battle which she bore with courage and dignity. Dearly loved and cherished mother of Timothy and Christopher Hodgson. Treasured daughter of Dr Andrew Stenhouse (Amarillo, Texas) and the late Rozlye Stenhouse (formerly of Christchurch). Loved sister of Andrew (Hobart), and dearly loved niece of Grace Stenhouse (Scotland). Fiona will be missed by her extended Scottish family and many friends. Loved daughter-in-law of Joy Hodgson (Karori), and sister-in-law of Debra and Rupert Wood. We are unable to adequately thank Dr Anne O'Donnell, Oncologist for her outstanding care of Fiona for so many years. Special thanks also to the Wellington Cancer Day Ward staff, District Nurses, Dr Jeff Lowe, and the Johnsonville Mall Pharmacy for their support over the last few years. Cut flowers are welcome, otherwise in memory of Fiona, people may like to consider a donation to the Wellington Hospital Blood and Cancer Centre. These can be left at the funeral service. Fiona's last event will be her funeral service at the Wellington Cathedral of St Paul, corner of Molesworth and Hill Streets, Thorndon, Wellington at a time to be advertised later. All messages to the "Stenhouse family" c/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040.







