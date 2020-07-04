Fiona PATRICK (1961 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fiona PATRICK.
Service Information
Gee & Hickton Funeral directors
Cnr King and Cairo Street
Wellington, Wellington
045282331
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 11, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Kingswood
cnr King and Cairo Streets
Upper Hutt
View Map
Death Notice

PATRICK, Fiona Patricia
(née Telford):
Born 23rd August 1961, passed away peacefully at Te Omanga Hospice, Lower Hutt, on 27th March 2020, surrounded by loved ones. She is survived by her children Daniel, Troy, Emma, and Jack. Much loved daughter of Vera Telford and older sister to Susan, Elaine, and Carol. Lifetime member of the Upper Hutt Roller Skating Club. She joins her late husband Terry and sister Carol.
"Forever in our hearts - may she rest in peace"
A memorial service for Fiona will be held in Kingswood, cnr King and Cairo Streets, Upper Hutt, on Saturday 11th July 2020 at 10.30am.

logo
Published in Dominion Post from July 4 to July 8, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.