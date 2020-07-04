PATRICK, Fiona Patricia
(née Telford):
Born 23rd August 1961, passed away peacefully at Te Omanga Hospice, Lower Hutt, on 27th March 2020, surrounded by loved ones. She is survived by her children Daniel, Troy, Emma, and Jack. Much loved daughter of Vera Telford and older sister to Susan, Elaine, and Carol. Lifetime member of the Upper Hutt Roller Skating Club. She joins her late husband Terry and sister Carol.
"Forever in our hearts - may she rest in peace"
A memorial service for Fiona will be held in Kingswood, cnr King and Cairo Streets, Upper Hutt, on Saturday 11th July 2020 at 10.30am.
Published in Dominion Post from July 4 to July 8, 2020