Fiona PATRICK (1961 - 2020)
  • "My heart goes out to you in your time of sorrow."
    - Judy Clark
  • "Very saddened to hear this news. Was a privilege to have..."
    - Fiona Bowden
  • "A truely strong, resilient and beautiful lady. Bless. "
    - Kythrie
  • "A true example of strength, kindness and compassion. Thank..."
    - Ella Clark
  • "May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of..."
    - Debra and
Gee & Hickton Funeral directors
Cnr King and Cairo Street
Wellington, Wellington
045282331
Death Notice

PATRICK,
Fiona Patricia (née Telford):
Born 23rd August 1961, passed away peacefully at Te Omanga Hospice on 27th March 2020, surrounded by loved ones. She is survived by her children Daniel, Troy, Emma, and Jack. Much loved daughter of Vera Telford, and older sister Susan, Elaine, and Carol. Lifetime member of the Upper Hutt Roller Skating Club. She joins her late husband Terry and sister Carol.
Forever in our hearts,
may she rest in peace.
A memorial service will take place once the current lockdown situation has eased.

Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 30, 2020
