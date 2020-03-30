PATRICK,
Fiona Patricia (née Telford):
Born 23rd August 1961, passed away peacefully at Te Omanga Hospice on 27th March 2020, surrounded by loved ones. She is survived by her children Daniel, Troy, Emma, and Jack. Much loved daughter of Vera Telford, and older sister Susan, Elaine, and Carol. Lifetime member of the Upper Hutt Roller Skating Club. She joins her late husband Terry and sister Carol.
Forever in our hearts,
may she rest in peace.
A memorial service will take place once the current lockdown situation has eased.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 30, 2020