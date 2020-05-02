MICHIE,
Fiona Clare (nee Galloway):
Peacefully on 26th April 2020, at Holmdene Rest Home, Balclutha; aged 66 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Colin, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Bevan and Marie. Loved daughter of the late Herbert and Dorothy Galloway, loved sister and sister-in-law of Diane and Colin Keach, cherished aunty of Andrew and Amanda, Brydie and Steven, dear friend of Gavin and Sandra, and Peter, loved "Gran Mick" of Sarah, Adele, Connor, and Sophie. Fiona's family would like to thank Access, Clutha Health First, Holmdene and Dr Visagie for their wonderful support and care. A private cremation for Fiona has been held and will be followed by a memorial service at a later date. Messages to Bevan Michie, 20/E Bay View Road, South Dunedin, Dunedin.
Doug Nesbit
Funeral Services Ltd
Balclutha, Milton.
www.dougnesbitfunerals.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on May 2, 2020