Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fiona MICHIE. View Sign Service Information Memorial service To be announced at a later date Death Notice



Fiona Clare (nee Galloway):

Peacefully on 26th April 2020, at Holmdene Rest Home, Balclutha; aged 66 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Colin, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Bevan and Marie. Loved daughter of the late Herbert and Dorothy Galloway, loved sister and sister-in-law of Diane and Colin Keach, cherished aunty of Andrew and Amanda, Brydie and Steven, dear friend of Gavin and Sandra, and Peter, loved "Gran Mick" of Sarah, Adele, Connor, and Sophie. Fiona's family would like to thank Access, Clutha Health First, Holmdene and Dr Visagie for their wonderful support and care. A private cremation for Fiona has been held and will be followed by a memorial service at a later date. Messages to Bevan Michie, 20/E Bay View Road, South Dunedin, Dunedin.

Doug Nesbit

Funeral Services Ltd

Balclutha, Milton.

www.dougnesbitfunerals.co.nz



MICHIE,Fiona Clare (nee Galloway):Peacefully on 26th April 2020, at Holmdene Rest Home, Balclutha; aged 66 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Colin, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Bevan and Marie. Loved daughter of the late Herbert and Dorothy Galloway, loved sister and sister-in-law of Diane and Colin Keach, cherished aunty of Andrew and Amanda, Brydie and Steven, dear friend of Gavin and Sandra, and Peter, loved "Gran Mick" of Sarah, Adele, Connor, and Sophie. Fiona's family would like to thank Access, Clutha Health First, Holmdene and Dr Visagie for their wonderful support and care. A private cremation for Fiona has been held and will be followed by a memorial service at a later date. Messages to Bevan Michie, 20/E Bay View Road, South Dunedin, Dunedin.Doug NesbitFuneral Services LtdBalclutha, Milton. Published in Dominion Post on May 2, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Dominion Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers