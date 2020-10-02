Fiona MCKINLAY

Guest Book
  • "Fiona will be missed by her many friends and bowling pals...."
    - Heather and Paulette
  • "Just sharing our deep sympathy to the family. Fiona was..."
    - Maureen and Rod Sudlow
  • "Very sorry to read of Fiona's passing and sincere..."
    - David Smith
  • "TO Dave, Grace, and all of Fee's family and friends. So..."
Service Information
Gee & Hickton Funeral directors
1 Cornwall Street
Wellington, Wellington
045663103
Death Notice

McKINLAY,
Fiona Anne (Fee):
Died suddenly at home in Lower Hutt on Monday 28th September 2020, aged 50 years. Dearly loved partner of Dave Pearce, and beloved special mum of Grace Sudlow. Much loved eldest daughter of Jim & Pat McKinlay. Greatly loved and respected sister of Grant and Christine. Treasured aunty 'Fona' to her 3 nephews Seth, Dante and Aiden. In lieu of flowers, donations to HUHA (Helping Us Help Animals) would be appreciated and may be left at https://huha.org.nz/get-involved/donate/. A private cremation has been held but friends are invited to attend a send off for Fiona at the Eastbourne Bowling Club, 179 Muritai Road, Eastbourne, Lower Hutt 5047, Tomorrrow (Saturday) 3rd October, at 5.00pm, to remember and share memories of a special person.

logo
Published in Dominion Post from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.