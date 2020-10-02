McKINLAY,
Fiona Anne (Fee):
Died suddenly at home in Lower Hutt on Monday 28th September 2020, aged 50 years. Dearly loved partner of Dave Pearce, and beloved special mum of Grace Sudlow. Much loved eldest daughter of Jim & Pat McKinlay. Greatly loved and respected sister of Grant and Christine. Treasured aunty 'Fona' to her 3 nephews Seth, Dante and Aiden. In lieu of flowers, donations to HUHA (Helping Us Help Animals) would be appreciated and may be left at https://huha.org.nz/get-involved/donate/. A private cremation has been held but friends are invited to attend a send off for Fiona at the Eastbourne Bowling Club, 179 Muritai Road, Eastbourne, Lower Hutt 5047, Tomorrrow (Saturday) 3rd October, at 5.00pm, to remember and share memories of a special person.
Published in Dominion Post from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020