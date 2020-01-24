MATHIE, Fiona Iris
(Fee/Feebles) (nee Jopson):
08.09.1963 – 22.01.2020.
Much loved Mama of Kellie, Daniel and Ashlea; loved wife of the late Kevin and daughter of the late Akaauariki & Ian Jopson; loving sister of Noeline, Andrea and Alexia; beloved sister-in-law, aunty, niece, cousin and friend to many. Special thanks to the staff of Mary Potter Hospice and Fee's family and friends for all their care and support. Messages to 'the Mathie family' can be placed in Fee's tribute at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie, 6241. A service for Fee will be held at the Cockburn Street Chapel, cnr Cockburn St & Onepu Rd, Kilbirnie on Sunday 26th January at 2.00pm, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 24, 2020