Fiona ELTON

Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
Death Notice

ELTON,
Fiona Rae (née Brady):
Of Eketahuna, on Friday, 29th November, 2019, peacefully in her sleep, at Arohanui Hospice, Palmerston North, aged 51 years. Dearly loved wife and best friend of Dave. Adored Mum of Beau, Jossh, and Skye. Loved daughter-in-law of Fay. Messages to Mr. D. Elton, c/- PO Box 23, Pahiatua. A service to celebrate Fiona's life and journey will be held in St. Cuthbert's Church, Church Street, Eketahuna, on Wednesday, 4th December, 2019, at 11am. Please wear something colourful!
Monarch Funeral Home Ltd
Pahatua (06) 3766662
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 2, 2019
