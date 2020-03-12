BASSETT, Fiona Rachel:
Suddenly on Monday, March 9, 2020 at her home in Valley Road, Hastings, aged 48 years. Dearly loved daughter of Graham and Chris. Loved sister of Andrew and Greg. Sister-in-law to Taryn. Aunt Fi to Heidi and Keira. Dear friend of Wendy. A celebration of Fiona's life will be held at the Cheval Room, 300 Prospect Road, Hastings, on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 1.00pm. Messages to the Bassett family, C/- PO Box 8424, Havelock North 4157.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 12, 2020