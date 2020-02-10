Ferruccio CANDERLE

Service Information
Death Notice

CANDERLE,
Ferruccio 'Mario':
On Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Cranford Hospice surrounded by his family. Aged 93 years. Beloved husband of the late Maria Josephine (Joyce). Deeply loved father and father-in-law of Rosemarie and John, Karen and Ken, Christine and Greg (Scoob). Cherished Nonno to his grandchildren Jamie, Nicole and Dylan. Cherished friend to Debbie. A special thanks to the team at Cranford Hospice for all their ongoing care and support. A service for Mario will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 425 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings, on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at 10.00am, followed by burial at the Hastings Cemetery. In lieu of flowers a donation to Cranford Hospice would be much appreciated, and can be made at the service. Messages to the Canderle family can be sent to PO Box 8424, Havelock North 4157.

Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 10, 2020
