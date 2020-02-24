Rev. Fr. Fergus Knight REEVES

Service Information
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
(080)-014-1568
Rosary
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
5:30 p.m.
St Joseph's Catholic Church
Powderham Street
New Plymouth
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
1:30 p.m.
St Joseph's Catholic Church
Powderham Street
New Plymouth
Death Notice

REEVES,
Reverend Fr. Fergus Knight:
Died at New Plymouth on February 22, 2020. Loved son of the late St Leger Harold and Lucy Ellen Reeves. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Anthony and Joan (both deceased), Manning and Ann, Gary (deceased) and Tanis, and Quinton and Josephine. Loved uncle of his nephews and nieces. Respected Priest of Wellington Diocese of the Catholic Church and St Joseph's Parish of New Plymouth. Requiem Mass will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Powderham Street, New Plymouth, on Wednesday, February 26, at 1.30pm. Rosary will be recited at the above church on Tuesday, February 25, at 5.30pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Taranaki would be appreciated and may be left at the church.

Published in Dominion Post from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020
