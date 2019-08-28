Felix DONNELLY

Guest Book
  • "So sad to hear of Felix's passing. He was a kind gentle man..."
    - Chris Daly
    - Delia Morris
  • "He really did make a difference to many."
    - John Hawley
Service Information
H. Morris Funeral Services
PO Box 36273
Auckland, Auckland
0748
+(649)-489-5737
Death Notice

DONNELLY,
Fr Felix Cornelius:
PhD, ONZM.
Born November 23, 1929, passed away on August 26, 2019. Priest, academic, writer, broadcaster, social activist, counsellor, founder of Youthline and homes for young people in need. Loved son of Kitty and Felix, loved brother to Mary-Jo and John Mackie, Bernadette and Peter Hillyer, Moira Mackie, Kevin and Karen Donnelly and treasured uncle. Loved and respected by everyone who was fortunate enough to cross his path. Thank you to Grace Joel Retirement Village for your long term and outstanding care of Felix. A service to celebrate Felix's life will be held on Saturday 7 September, 2019, 11am at McLaurin Chapel, 12 Princes St, Auckland Central.


Published in Dominion Post from Aug. 28 to Aug. 31, 2019
