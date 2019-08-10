ELLIOT,
Felicia Lillian (nee Manny):
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 7 August 2019, in Wellington, with her daughter by her side. Beloved mother of Charmaine and James, loved mother-in-law of Anna. Dearly loved Nana of Jacob, Caleb and Luke; Ezra and Charity. Will be missed by her beloved sister Sylvia, John, her nieces and nephews and many friends. Sincere thanks to all the caring staff at Malvina Major Hospital Wing. Messages to Felicia's family may be posted to PO Box 44-176, Lower Hutt 5040. A funeral service for Felicia will be held at Harbour City Funeral Home, 665 High St, Lower Hutt, on Monday 12 August, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 10, 2019