BENVENUTI, Felice (Phillip):
Peacefully at home on 4 August 2019, aged 91 years. Loved husband of Shirley for 65 years. Loved father and father-in-law of John and Pauline, Dianne and Michael Trlin. Loved Nonno of Kristina and David Smith, Angela and Danny Newell, Tania and Bryan Trevean, and Marcus Trlin. Adored Bis Nonno of Justin, Emily, Olivia, Sophie, Jessica, Caitlyn and Jacob. Loved by his family in New Zealand and Ferrara, Italy.
A golden heart has stopped beating and our family chain is broken. We will love and remember you forever.
Special thanks to Dr Alan Chin (Avalon) for his wonderful care. A service for Phillip will be held in Ss Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 60 Knights Road, Lower Hutt, on Thursday 8 August at 1.00pm, followed by private family cremation. All messages to "the Benvenuti family", c/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 6, 2019