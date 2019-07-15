THORPE, Fay Eglantine:
On July 14, 2019 at Metlife Hospital, Paraparaumu, in her 93rd year. Cherished and beloved wife of the late Reginald. Devoted mother and mother-in-law of Phillip & Jane, Rosemary & Chas. Treasured grandma of Anna, Michael, Lani, Melanie, Reuben, Phillip, Nathan, Casper, Electra and great-grandma of Margaret Fay, Esme and Ethan. Loved sister of Natalie and sister-in-law of David & Dawn Thorpe.
''Dearly loved by all.''
A service to celebrate Fay's life will be held in the Waikanae Church of the Kapiti Uniting Parish, Ngapaki St, Waikanae Beach on Wednesday July 17 at 11.00am followed by private cremation at Kaitawa crematorium.
Waikanae Funeral Home
Tel 04 2936844
Published in Dominion Post on July 15, 2019