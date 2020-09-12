MORGAN, Fay Getha:
On 9th September 2020. Beloved wife of the late Les, married for 62 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Lesley and Chris Carter (Whanganui), Robin and Joanne Morgan (Upper Hutt), Guy and Amanda Morgan (Auckland). Treasured Grandma of Guy and Harriet, Lydia and Benn, Jack, Benjamin and Arabella. Great Grandma of Harry, Zara, and Hinemoa. In lieu of flowers donations to Wellington Free Ambulance (Wairarapa Service), PO Box 601, Wellington 6140 would be appreciated and may be left in the Church foyer. A service to celebrate the life of Fay will be held in St Andrew's Anglican Church, Dublin St, Martinborough, on Monday 14 September 2020, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. Fay's service will be live streamed via http://www.spaceshipstreaming.com/faymorgan Messages to the Morgan family C/- PO Box 185, Carterton 5743, or visit www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 12, 2020