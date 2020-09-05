LAMERTON, Fay:
Of Paraparaumu. Peacefully at Summerset Care Centre on Wednesday 2 September 2020. In her 92nd year. Dearly loved wife of Dick. Loved mother and mother-in-law of John & Prue, Tony & Yvonne, Mark & Jeannine, and Jennie & David. Loved Grandmother of Scott, and Sarah; Troy, and Jessie; and Mia, and Milaina. Great-Grandmother of Willow. Heartfelt thanks to all the staff at Summerset for their love and care. A service to celebrate Fay's life will be held at the Raumati Uniting Church, 10 Weka Road, Raumati Beach, on Thursday 10 September 2020 at 1.30pm, to be followed by private cremation. Messages to "The Lamerton Family", PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 5, 2020