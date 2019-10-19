HICKS,
Fay Maude (nee Turner):
On October 18, 2019, peacefully in her sleep, aged 85 years. Loved wife of the late Eddie Hicks. Much loved mother to David and Christine, mother-in-law to Shirley and Tim. Grandma to Daniel, Flynn, Tom, Rhys, Jack, and Samantha. Sister to Cliff (dec), Joan (dec), and Dawn. Lifelong friend of Kura. Thanks to the staff at Summerset Trentham at the Course for their care and support. A service for Fay will be held in Kingswood, cnr of King and Cairo Streets, Upper Hutt, on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 19, 2019