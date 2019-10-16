Fay GILL

Guest Book
  • "Dear Fay, I have fond and funny memories of you visiting..."
    - Karina Desposito
  • "GILL, Fay Ellen: 13.05.1923 — 14.10.2019 The time has come..."
    - Fay GILL
    Published in: The Dominion Post
Service Information
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Ltd
9-11 Hinemoa St
Paraparaumu , Wellington
042985168
Death Notice

GILL, Fay Ellen
(formerly Hosking):
Of Otaki, previously of Upper Hutt. Passed away peacefully at Winara Hospital on Monday 14 October 2019, in the presence of her family. Aged 96 years. A loved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend who will be sadly missed. Thanks to the staff at Winara for their wonderful care over the last 4 years. A celebration of Fay's life, her laughter and her friendships will be held in the Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, on Saturday, 19 October 2019, at 11.00am, thereafter private cremation.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ
04 2985168
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.