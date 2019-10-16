GILL, Fay Ellen
(formerly Hosking):
Of Otaki, previously of Upper Hutt. Passed away peacefully at Winara Hospital on Monday 14 October 2019, in the presence of her family. Aged 96 years. A loved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend who will be sadly missed. Thanks to the staff at Winara for their wonderful care over the last 4 years. A celebration of Fay's life, her laughter and her friendships will be held in the Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, on Saturday, 19 October 2019, at 11.00am, thereafter private cremation.
