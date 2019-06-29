Favian TATANA

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Favian TATANA.
In Memoriam


TATANA, Fabian:
09 July 1981 – 29 June 2018


We thought of you today, but that is nothing new,
We thought about you yesterday and days before that too,
We think of you in silence, and often speak your name,
All we have memories and your picture in a frame,
Your memory is a keepsake from which will never part,
God has you in his arms,
We will always have you in our hearts
Ko au te awa, ko te awa ko au

Taken from us a year today, You will always be forever
in our hearts.
From your loving whanau and friends.
Published in Dominion Post on June 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.