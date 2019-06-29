

TATANA, Fabian:

09 July 1981 – 29 June 2018





We thought of you today, but that is nothing new,

We thought about you yesterday and days before that too,

We think of you in silence, and often speak your name,

All we have memories and your picture in a frame,

Your memory is a keepsake from which will never part,

God has you in his arms,

We will always have you in our hearts

Ko au te awa, ko te awa ko au



Taken from us a year today, You will always be forever

in our hearts.

From your loving whanau and friends.



