On 2 December 2019, peacefully passed away to meet his Heavenly Father; aged 82 years. The loving husband of Lucia (Lina) Schmidt-Uili, the adored Father of Dr Meiapo (Jnr) and Wilma, Paul and Michelle, Chanel and Penelope, Lili-Lucia, Epirosa and Heker. The wonderful fun-loving Papa of Oscar, Ethan, Georgia, Bronson, Mareko, Benjamin, Jacob and Taliah, Grace and Immanuel. The son of Uili Sitagata and Lili and brother of Leusoga, Henry Kohlhase, Paipa, Moe Ioapo , Tupulua, Meiapo Snr (deceased), Mesepa, Saumaleula and Arasiolepanona. A cherished brother of Taesga Sidler, Seuiva Pulemangafa, Ema Auelua and Tui'e Alamo. A loved uncle of Dr Luatupu Cleverley, Professor Dr Rev. Feleterika Nokise and Rev. Louisa Nokise Fruean, and to the Schmidt family, and a loyal friend to many.

The loving heart and humour of our Father (papa) will sorely be missed.

We love you so much Daddy; Papa, you will forever be in our hearts.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated in the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 41 Britannia Street, Petone, on Friday 6 December, at 11.30am, followed by interment at Akatarawa Cemetery. The Family Service will be held in the above named Church TONIGHT, Thursday 5 December, at 6.30pm.

Fa'amolemole taofi le malo.







Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 5, 2019

