ERIKA,
Fagamalama (nee Simanu):
'She opens her mouth with wisdom, and the teaching of kindness is on her tongue. She looks well to the ways of her household and does not eat the bread of idleness.' Proverbs 31:26 – 27.
Passed away peacefully in her home on 17 July 2020. Beloved wife of the late Reverend Matatia Erika. Loved mother to Arieta and Peter, to Lafoaluga, to the late Erika and Evelina, and Alepereti and Sarah. Dearly loved grandmother of Matatia and Isabella, Vaughn and Rose. A family service celebrating her life will be held tonight (Tuesday, 21 July) at 6.00pm in the Church of Christ the King, Pacific Islanders Presbyterian Church, 207 Champion Street, Cannons Creek, Porirua. The funeral service will be held in the same church on Wednesday 22 July at 11.00am.
Published in Dominion Post on July 21, 2020