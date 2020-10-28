MACKAY, Fae Marie:
Of Whitby. Passed away peacefully at Mary Potter Hospice on Saturday 24 October 2020, aged 81 years. Dearly loved wife of Tom for 62 years. Dearly beloved mother of Donna and Paul, and son-in-law Stephen. Cherished Gran of Sarah and James, and great-grandson Hudson. Loved sister of Bryce. Will be greatly missed by Lynda. Donations in lieu of flowers to Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A celebration of Fae's life will be held at The Ninness Funeral Home Chapel, 17 Kenepuru Drive, Porirua, on Friday 30 October, commencing at 2.00pm. Thereafter a private cremation. Messages can be sent to "The family of Fae Mackay" c/- PO Box 50-347, Porirua 5240.
Published in Dominion Post from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020