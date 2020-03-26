AHNAU, Fa'atasi (Niko):
Again here we are, another year added to the 19 years since you left Dad. The years that have passed we have added to our fanau and unfortunately we have had lost some as well. There is not a time throughout all of our lives we reflect with our memories we have of you. Know that we miss you dearly, miss your laugh, your voice, your smile. Everything that you have embedded in our hearts we continue to teach our families. Don't stop visiting our dreams Dad, don't stop being in our minds and in our hearts.
We love and miss you Dad.
Alofa atu, forever and always, your fanau.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 26, 2020