UILI,
Fa'alavane Tu'iala (Tui):
Lucia Lina with their families wish to express their sincere thanks to Father Marlon, fellow Clergymen, and Professor Dr Rev Feleterika Nokise, relatives, friends, former work colleagues, church families and different groups who supported them in various ways during the recent loss of our husband, father and grandfather. We have appreciated the lovely personal messages, letters, financial gifts, flowers, phone calls, visits, and the presence of all those who attended our Papa's services. We would like to also give a special thank you to the staff of Gee & Hickton, our Funeral Directors Darryl and Barry for your respect and the support you gave us throughout this difficult time, and Woburn Home by Enliven who took good care of our Papa's social needs every week. Again thank you for your alofa, aroha and support for us all.
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 9, 2020