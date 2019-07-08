AUSAGE,
Fa'ai'uga (Faa) (nee Peteru):
On July 4, 2019 at home, aged 66 years. Loved wife of Tasimilo (Lino) Ausage. Loved mother of Rosa, Andrew and Lale, and mother-in-law of Josua, Nikki, and Stacey. Loved grandmother of Noah Ausage. Daughter of the late Peseta Lale Peteru and the late Akenese Lale Peteru. Special thanks to the staff at Te Omanga Hospice, Dr Tim Fletcher, Wellington Hospital, and Lower Hutt Hospital for their loving care. A Requiem will be held in Our Lady of The Rosary Catholic Church, 59 Waiwhetu Road, Lower Hutt, on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 10.00am, thereafter to the Akatarawa Cemetery. Family Service will be held in the above church on Thursday 11 July at 6.00pm. All messages to the "Ausage family" c/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Fa'amolemole taofi le malo.
Published in Dominion Post from July 8 to July 9, 2019