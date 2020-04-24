ORSBORN, Ewan Lee:
On 20 April 2020 (aged 78). Peacefully at Auckland City Hospital (after two special days with family). Cherished husband of Anne, much loved father of the late Richard, father and father-in-law of Jenny and Charles Spillane, and beloved and very proud Poppa to Eleanor and Natalie. Special thanks to cousin Elizabeth Jollands for all her care and love. Secure in knowing that so many people were thinking of them, the family held a private cremation yesterday, Thursday 23 April. The life of gentleman Ewan will be celebrated with friends and family when we can come together.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 24, 2020