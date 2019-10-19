Evodoxia LINGONIS

LINGONIS, Evodoxia (Dixy):
Passed away peacefully on 16th October 2019. Dearly loved Mum, Yiayia, Great-Yiayia and Aunty, she will be greatly missed but always remembered. Dixy's funeral service will be held at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral, "O Evangelismos tis Theotokou" (Annunciation of the Birth giver of God), Hania Street, Mt Victoria, on Monday 21st October 2019 at 11.00am, thereafter to the Makara Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 19, 2019
