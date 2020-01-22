WILLIAMS, Eventhia (Eve)
(nee Misirlakis):
On January 18, 2020 at Te Omanga Hospice in the presence of her darling husband and best friend Shaun after a short courageous battle with cancer, aged 36 years. Beloved daughter of Theo (dec) & Joanna, daughter-in-law of Norton & Anne, sister and sister-in-law of George & Ange, Stella & Michael, Jimmy, and Trina & Rob. Cherished aunty of Theon, Zenon and Lucus.
"Will be sadly missed by all who deeply loved her, especially Jax and Sofia."
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cancer Research https://www.cancerresearchtrust nz.org.nz/donate
or Te Omanga Hospice
https://secure.fundraiserpro.com/donate/teomangahospice/ Special thanks to the staff at Te Omanga Hospice. A service to celebrate Eve's life will be held in Petone Greek Orthodox Church, 23 Bay St, Petone, on Thursday 23 January at 11.00am, to be followed by private cremation. All messages to "the Williams family" C/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt.
Published in Dominion Post from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020