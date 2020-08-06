WIGGINS,

Evelyn Fay (Mopsy):

On August 4, 2020, peacefully at Parkwood Lodge, Waikanae. Loved wife of the late Kenneth and dearest little one of Ross Moore. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Lance (deceased) & Kathleen, Jean (deceased) and Nigel McRae. Loved Mopsy of her grandchildren Michael, Alistair, Louise and Jessica (dec); Adrian, David & Erin, and of her great-grandchildren, James, Daniel, Joshua; Thomas, Breanna, Liam; Kaitlyn, Abigail; Nicholas and Oliver. Special thanks to the Parkwood Lodge nurses and caregivers for their loving care of Mopsy. In accordance with Mopsy's wishes, Mopsy will be at Kathleen's home, 32 End Farm Road, Waikanae, Thursday, August 6, 2020, from 1.00pm - 3.00pm for friends to pay their respects. A private family funeral and cremation will be held. Messages C/- the Wiggins and McRae families may be sent to PO Box 300, Waikanae 5250.

Waikanae Funeral Home

Tel 04 2936844



