THOMPSON,
Evelyn Suzanne:
Of Feilding. On August 30, 2019 peacefully at Wimbledon Villa, in her 95th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Keith, much loved mother and mother-in-law of David and Dale, Daphne (deceased), Peter and Jenny, Gretchen and Paul, Maureen and Tony, and cherished Nana of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, loved sister of all her brothers and sisters.
"Now with the Lord
Jesus Christ."
A service for Evelyn will be held at William Cotton & Sons Funeral Chapel, 29 Beattie Street, Feilding, on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 11.00am, followed by interment at the Foxton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimers Society Manawatu, PO Box 527, PN 4440, would be appreciated and may be left at the service.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 2, 2019